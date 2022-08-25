Sheldon Jackson questions his omission; his response to a fan criticising his IPL 2022 performance wins heart

New Delhi, Aug 25: Senior India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's selection to the T20I squad proved that the All India Men's Cricket Selection Committee gives preference to the form and not the player's age.

Karthik - who is 37 years old - was picked up in India's T20I squad owing to his consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The senior pro is being hailed for performing the finisher's role and has also been included in the Asia Cup 2022 squad. Karthik has played almost every T20I game in India colours ever since he was picked up on the national side.

The BCCI has been applauded by fans for preferring form and performance over the age of a player while picking up a team. However, senior Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson has rued that despite doing exceedingly well in the domestic circuit he isn't getting picked and also claimed that the selectors find his age and not his performance as a major roadblock in his selection.

Taking to his Twitter handle after not finding a spot in India A team which will play three four-day games and as many one-day matches against New Zealand A, starting next month, and West Zone team's selection in Duleep Trophy, Jackson expressed his disappointment and questioned the logic behind his constant omission.

Jackson - who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in this year's IPL 2022 - wrote on Twitter, "I have a right to believe and dream that if I have performed for 3 continuous seasons, I may get picked on the basis of my performances, not age, tired of hearing this that I'm a good player and performer but I'm old, I'm 35, not 75."

Jackson's performance in the domestic seasons has been impressive but the Saurashtra cricketer failed to leave a mark with his bat in the IPL 2022 where he couldn't touch the double-figure mark in five innings. While his batting was dismal, his wicketkeeping skills were impeccable.

A fan responded to the cricketer's tweet saying his batting wasn't good at all and all the hype fizzled out for he failed to deliver. The fan commented, "I understand your pain but you were terrible in the IPL. All that hype; it fizzled. Sorry!"

Jackson took the criticism constructively and replied, "Hey, I understand your upset with me and I was angry with myself too coz I haven't got anything in cricket easily or early, but in cricket, it happens no matter how much you try at times things don't go your way, I'm sorry I couldn't show you how good I actually am, someday," he wrote further.

In the past as well, Jackson has raised several questions when he and several other domestic cricketers were constantly neglected by the selectors despite doing so well in Ranji Trophy.