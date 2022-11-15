Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza amid divorce rumours, leaves fans confused!

Bengaluru, Nov. 15: Over the past week, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been grabbing headlines with their divorce rumours. But on Tuesday, as the former Indian tennis player turned 36, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik took to social media to wish Mirza, leaving social media even more confused than before!

Taking to Twitter, Malik wrote, "Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest..." Malik posted on picture of the couple and captioned it in both Twitter and Instagram.

While Malik's post sent netizens into a frenzy, a couple of days ago, amidst the alleged divorce, OTT platform Urduflix announced that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are coming up with a new show. The OTTi platform took to social media site Instagram and announced that the couple are coming up with their show titled 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

This post left netizens thorougly confused as they had believed that the couple had split following their 12-year long marriage. Having tied the knot in 2010, the couple had welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. As per reports, the couple had ended their marriage and were co-parenting their son.

Though neither Sania nor Malik have commented on the divorce rumours.

Though following the social media announcement about the upcoming show, there were many fans who were relieved, but there were several who lashed out at the couple, saying they used the divorce rumours as a publicity stunt.

Meanwhile, coming to their professional lives, Sania retired from the sport in January this year. On the other hand, the out-of-favour Shoaib Akhtar has last played in November 2021. Akhtar, who has been out of favour with the Pakistan Cricket Board and failed to make it to the T20 World Cup squad, last played a T20I against Bangladesh a year back.