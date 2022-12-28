Shreyas Iyer to Rohit Sharma: Five India players who bought a Luxurious Car in 2022

The Indian players do earn a decent amount of money through their BCCI contracts and other sources.

The introduction of IPL has aided financial aspects big time as players with multimillion deals can afford to elevate their lifestyle.

Cars are one of the commodities that attract players and often we see Indian players having some luxurious riders in their kitty.

Today we shall take a look at five India cricket team players who bought Luxurious Cars in 2022-

Five India Cricketers with Luxurious Cars in 2022: