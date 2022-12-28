Shreyas Iyer to Rohit Sharma: Five India players who bought a Luxurious Car in 2022
The Indian players do earn a decent amount of money through their BCCI contracts and other sources.
The introduction of IPL has aided financial aspects big time as players with multimillion deals can afford to elevate their lifestyle.
Cars are one of the commodities that attract players and often we see Indian players having some luxurious riders in their kitty.
Today we shall take a look at five India cricket team players who bought Luxurious Cars in 2022-
Five India Cricketers with Luxurious Cars in 2022:
Shreyas Iyer had an outstanding year in 2022. The player scored the most runs across all formats for India in the year, while also bagging a massive deal in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders.
He bought a Mercedes AMG-63 car which is worth INR 2.45 crore. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma had a poor outing for India this year. His performances with Mumbai Indians was also underwhelming. But that didn't stop him from splashing a huge sum for a Lamborghini Urus worth INR 3.15 crore in 2022. (Image Courtesy: Wikimedia)
Suryakumar Yadav rose lofty heights in India colours, especially in the T20I format where he scored 1164 runs, the most by an Indian player this year.
He also bought a Mercedes GLS 20 worth INR 1.4 crore this year. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana bought a Range Rover INR 72 lakh in 2022. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane has been mostly a fringe character this year for India. He was also released by KKR in the IPL, but then Chennai Super Kings bought him in the auction for INR 50 lakh.
Rahane bought a BMW 6 series worth INR 69.9 lakh in 2022. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)