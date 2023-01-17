India cricketers meet Telugu star Junior NTR, check out the Pictures

The Indian team is currently in Hyderabad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The first match of the series will be played at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).

Indian players have already reached Hyderabad and some of the players had a decent time out with Telugu and Global superstar Junior NTR.

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal - all were pictured with Junior NTR at a location. The Southern film star is an avid cricket follower and the Indian cricketers had a meet with him.

Yuzvendra Chahal was ecstatic with the meet and even got a written message with a signature from the Telugu star for his wife Dhanashree. The leg-spinner shared that on his official Twitter account.

India's premier batter Suryalumar Yadav was also among the attendees and was ecstatic to meet with Junior NTR. He left a nice message on Instagram for Jr. NTR and the actor replied with a good luck message for the game.

Indian players will be hoping to continue their merry way in the ODI format as they take on the Blackcaps. A no. 1 rank in ODIs is on the cards and Rohit Sharma and his troops will be aiming to achieve that.

Advertisement

Jr. NTR is a global superstar who predominantly acts in Telugu movies. His recent film RRR was a blockbuster and won the prestigious Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Song category for the song Naatu Naatu.