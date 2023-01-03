Shubman Gill becomes 100th player to play T20I for India, who are the 100th cap holders in ODIs and Tests?

Shubman Gill has got into the history books of Indian cricket on his debut against Sri Lanka in the first T20I match on Tuesday.

Gill made his T20I debut, almost four years after he made his first arrival in international cricket against New Zealand in the ODI format.

And now the Punjab batter has become the 100th Indian player to represent India in T20 internationals.

India played their first-ever T20I match against South Africa in 2006, which they won in Johannesburg.

Gill becomes 100th T20I player for India:

Shubman Gill won the under-19 World Cup with India in 2018. Since then, he has made a lot of strides forward. The opener has played in Tests and ODI cricket for India, scoring 736 (average 32) and 687 (average 57) respectively in those formats.

The youngster scored his first Test century last month against Bangladesh. He also has an ODI hundred to his name as well.