Shubman Gill becomes youngest player to score an ODI double century: Five Youngest Players to score an ODI 200

1. Shubman Gill (India)

Shubman Gill became the youngest player to score a 200 in ODI on January 18, 2023. He achieved it at the age of 23 years 132 days. The young batter ended up scoring 208 runs off just 149 balls, an inning that had 19 fours and 9 sixes in it.

This was also consecutive ODI centuries for the batter and his 8th 50+ score since the turn of 2022.

2. Ishan Kishan (India)

India's Ishan Kishan was the youngest player to get to a double hundred till Wednesday (January 18). Kishan scored his maiden double century at the age of 24 years 145 days against Bangladesh in December 2022.

He scored 210 runs off just 131 balls and hit 10 sixes in that magnificent knock. Kishan also was the first player in history whose maiden international century was a double hundred. The Southpaw is also the only left-handed Indian batter to score beyond the 200 mark in an ODI.

3. Rohit Sharma (India)

Rohit Sharma is the only player in ODI history to have 3 double centuries. The Indian skipper got his first one against Australia in 2013, aged 26 years 186 days. He scored 209 in that match.

His second double hundred came in 2014 when the Indian batter created history by scoring 264 runs at the age of 27 years 197 days. His 264 is still the highest individual score in an ODI match.

4. Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

Pakistan's dashing opener Fakhar Zaman is ranked 4th in the list. The southpaw played a stellar knock against Zimbabwe in 2018, scoring an unbeaten 210 off just 156 balls. He is the only Pakistani player to have an ODI double hundred.

He was 28 years 101 days old when he reached the milestone.

5. Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

Martin Guptill completes the top-five list. He scored his solitary 200 against West Indies in 2015, at the age of 28 years 172 days.

The Kiwi batter amassed an unbeaten 237 off just 163 balls, consisting of 24 fours and 11 sixes. Guptill has 7346 ODI runs to his name and third highest scorer for New Zealand in the 50-over format.