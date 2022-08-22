Shubman Gill hits maiden international century; India opener looks for a T20 World Cup berth

Harare, August 22: Shubman Gill on Monday (August 22) scored his maiden international hundred during India’s third ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club.

Gill’s hundred powered India to a big total, and placed them on course for a 3-0 series clean sweep. Gill’s 100 came in 81 balls with 13 fours and the right-hander played with fluency and panache.

This was Gill’s 10th ODI for India and he has so far scored more than 450 runs at an average of 77.

The knock will be important for Gill as this is the year of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the opener can expect to find a place in the squad of 15 of India for the global event.

It will help India find a solid opening option behind Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan in the limited over formats.

Gill’s previous best in ODI was 98 and 91 remains his best score in Test cricket and he is yet to play a T20I for India.

Zimbabwe bowlers struggled to make an impact against Gill and Ishan Kishan as they milked 140 runs for the third wicket.

Zim bowlers flop

Following his side's five-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the second ODI, Indian skipper KL Rahul had said that the hosts' came strong on Men in Blue with their bowling and presented a good challenge for the visitors.

Top knocks from Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan coupled with strong bowling from Team India crushed Zimbabwe by five wickets in the second ODI.

“(On whether he was nervous during the chase) Not really, we do bat deep. Good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. I do need some time in the middle, obviously playing this series was important for me to make some runs. Unfortunately, did not work out today,” said Rahul in the post-match presentation.

“They do have some quality bowlers, I saw that in the previous series against Bangladesh as well. The bowlers came strong at us, a good challenge for us. We are here to play good cricket and win, every opportunity is an honour, so we want to go out there next time also to enjoy ourselves and put a good performance.

Wherever we travel, we get good support from Indian fans, very thankful for their support,” he added. But there was no such effort from Zimbabwe bowlers today.