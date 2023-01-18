Shubman Gill hits three consecutive sixes to reach maiden double century - Watch

It was all about Shubman Gill in Hyderabad on Wednesday as the India batter amassed a magnificent double hundred against New Zealand.

Opening the bat, Shubman showed immense skill and poise and batted brilliantly to get his maiden double hundred, only the fifth Indian batter to achieve so far.

He demolished the Kiwi attack and compiled his knock with 19 fours and 9 gigantic sixes. The batter ended up scoring 208 runs off just 149 balls, becoming the first batter to score a double hundred against the visitors in an ODI.

Shubman Gill hits Three Sixes to reach 200:

Shubman's inning was one of the best one can see without a doubt, but the added garland of his inning was the way the batter reached his double century. An authoritative inning was at its best when Gill hit three consecutive sixes to get to his 200 in the 49th over, in the bowling of his former IPL teammate Lockie Ferguson.

48.1 - Ferguson bowls a slower ball and Gill picks it up down the leg-side for a SIX! Gill- 188*

48.2 - Gill clubs him down the ground as the attempted yorker was missed was went for SIX! Gill- 194*

48.3 - This one goes over Long off. It was in the slot and Gill didn't miss to give the right treatment and dispatched it over the fence for SIX! Gill - 200*

The audacity of the youngster to play these outrageous shots at the crunch moment makes Gill a class apart from the rest. His batting aura coupled with his mentality and composure is truly a daunting matter for the opposition, and Gill's inning against a quality Kiwi attack depicts his class.

The Indian team in the dug-out was all in applauds and hailed the brilliance of the youngster, who lit u the crowd at the Uppal stadium in the City of the Nizams.

The batter also became the fastest Indian player to reach 1000 ODI runs. He currently has the highest ODI average, at 68.88 after just 19 innings. Although it's early days, the 23-year-old is going to be an asset for the Indian team in the coming years if not already. His talent was never a doubt, and now the consistency has also arrived. And one thing is for sure, he will go and break many more records on the way.