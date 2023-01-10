Shubman Gill Reaches Unique Milestone after a sublime 70 against Sri Lanka, Check Out!

Shubman Gill's elite talent is a known commodity, and the way he has settled himself into the Indian setup is a thing to admire.

The 23-year-old came to the limelight with his outstanding batting display for India in the under-19 World Cup in 2018.

Since then, he has made some massive strides forward to establish himself as an India player in the senior circuit.

And the player has made an outstanding start to his senior international career, especially in the ODI format. Gill now tops the list of the most runs scored by an Indian player after 16 ODI innings.

Shubman Gill ODI Career Stats:

Shubman Gill has so far played 16 ODI matches, including the match today (January 10) against Sri Lanka. He has also batted 16 times so far.

In his budding career, the youngster has shown his class, not just by piling runs, but the way he has scored them. The batter is an elegant timer of the ball, makes shot-making look so easy. He has scored 757 runs for India so far, with a giant average of 58.23. The opener scored 70 today against the Lankans, which is the 5th half-century of his in ODIs. He also has a hundred to his name.

Gill beats Kohli with a fantastic start:

Shubman Gill's 757 runs is the most scored by an Indian in ODIs after their first 16 innings. Even the greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli are behind him.

Second to Gill is Shreyas Iyer, who was the most-scoring Indian till Tuesday, and Gill's 70 off 60 replaced Iyer in the second position. Iyer has scored 748 runs in his first 16 ODI innings. Navjot Singh Sidhu (725), Virat Kohli (655) and Dinesh Mongia (601) complete the top-five list for India.

Gill's consistency in the ODIs will have to be looked at as the player is making a stronger case for himself as we approach the World Cup later this year. The batter is racking up runs at the moment and will be vying to replicate his performances in the upcoming matches.

Gill has all the ingredients in himself to become a stalwart in Indian cricket. The player has the technique, class, elegance, temperament and poise to reach the peak. It is still a long way to go for him to establish himself as a great, but the early days are showing rosy signs.