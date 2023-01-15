Shubman Gill scores 7th 50+ score in ODIs since 2022, gets 2nd ODI hundred against Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill finally capitalized on his start on Sunday with a fantastic hundred against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum.

Gill's ODI career has had a fantastic surge since 2022, as the player has racked up some heavy scores since last calendar year.

And he has continued that in 2023 as well, with his second ODI hundred against the Lankans.

Shubman Gill scores 7th 50+ score in ODIs:

Shubman Gill batted extremely well on Sunday (January 15) against Sri Lanka to get his hundred. His aggressive batting had shots across the pitch as the player went about the proceedings with his classy approach.

He scored 116 off just 97 balls before getting out, hitting 14 fours and 2 sixes in the process. This also is the 7th 50+ score for the batter in ODIs in just 15 innings. He got his maiden ODI hundred last year against Zimbabwe, and now has got another ton.

His last 15 innings have yielded 855 runs at an average of more than 70. The young batter has only been dismissed once in single digits in this period, and has been sublime in giving India a decent start at the top of the order.