Shubman Gill set to play for Glamorgan in English county cricket; likely to appear in 4 matches

Mumbai, August 24: Shubman Gill is all set to play for Glamorgan in English county cricket and if all goes as per plan the India youngster will appear in 4 matches for the team.

Glamorgan’s remaining matches in county cricket are against Worcestershire (September 5-8), Middlesex (September 12-15), Derbyshire (September 20-23) and against Sussex (September 26-29), which also among the final set of county games of the season.

Gill is coming off a fantastic tour to Zimbabwe where had emerged man of the series in the one-day series and had also notched up his maiden international hundred.

India skipper on the tour of Zimbabwe KL Rahul also praised Gill for his exceptional effort. “He has batted well throughout the series and did well in West Indies and the IPL.

“Pleasing to the eye when he bats and good to see him use his form and score runs and good to see his composure and to show the temperament despite not having played a lot of internationals,” said Rahul.

Gill himself was excited after a wonderful series.

“I was just trying to minimise my dot ball percentage. I tried to hit the gaps as much as possible. When I went in, there were a couple of bowlers bowling good. It was crucial to target the bowlers.

Once we were settled, we knew we could attack. The bat was pretty good. That's why I changed it after my 50, I wanted to save it,” Gill had said.

India batters were struggling at the crease as the team lost openers early in the innings. Gill then came to the crease and slammed Zimbabwe bowlers all around the park and brought up his maiden century (130) in 97 deliveries.

“Definitely special (on hitting his maiden international ton). (Playing in this team) It feels great, a great bunch of players. Feels good when you are with the same bunch.

“My father has been my primary coach. I got schooling after I got out in the second ODI, so I dedicate this to him,” he added.