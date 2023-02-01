Full list of Centurions for India in T20Is; Shubman Gill becomes seventh Indian to slam ton in shortest format

Ahmedabad, Feb 1: Young India batter Shubman Gill continued to raise his stocks in world cricket as he slammed his maiden T20I century in the third and final match against New Zealand here at Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday (February 1).

The 23-year-old cricketer - who opened the batting for India in the series decider - remained unbeaten on 126 off 63 balls to emerge as the highest individual scorer for Men in Blue in the shortest format.

The stylish right-handed batter - who hit 12 fours and seven sixes - in his sensational knock surpassed Virat Kohli (122* against Afghanistan) to post the highest T20I score from an Indian.

India meanwhile posted an imposing 234/4 in the stipulated 20 overs after electing to bat first in front of a packed Motera crowd. Rahul Tripathi (44 off 22) and captain Hardik Pandya (30 off 17) played brilliant hands alongside Gill.

India eventually won the game by a margin of 168 runs as they bundled New Zealand out for 66 in 12.1 overs. Leading from the front, Hardik picked up four wickets and returned with his best bowling figures in the T20Is.

Gill - who slammed a double century in the ODIs against New Zealand earlier this year - with his knock also became the second batter after Rohit Sharma to slam a T20I hundred, an ODI double ton and a Test century.

With his imperious century, Gill joined an elite club as he became only the seventh cricketer from India to slam a T20I ton. Before Gill, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Harmanpreet Kaur (women's cricket), Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar Yadav have touched the triple-figures in the T20Is.

Here take a look at the T20I centurions from India and the balls they've faced: