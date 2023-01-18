Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI Double Century: Full list of records broken by India opener

Hyderabad, Jan 18: Young India cricketer Shubman Gill on Wednesday (January 18) created history as he became the youngest player to slam a double century in the ODIs.

Several big records were broken by the opener who started the innings along with captain Rohit Sharma and notched up the double century in the 49th over of the game by hitting three back-to-back sixes off Lockie Ferguson to get to the milestone.

Youngest batter to slam ODI Double Century

The talented right-handed batter, who opened the innings, achieved this feat in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Gill - at 23 years 132 days - has surpassed his fellow India teammate Ishan Kishan to become the youngest player to score a double hundred in the 50-over format.

Kishan created this record last month in the third and final match between Bangladesh and India on the tour of Bangladesh.

Shubman Gill - 23years 132days vs NZ in Hyderabad 2023

Ishan Kishan - 24years 145days vs Bangladesh in Chattogram 2022

Rohit Sharma - 26years 186days vs Australia in Bengaluru 2013

Fifth Indian to slam 200 in ODIs

Gill also became the fifth India batter to slam a double century in the ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Advertisement

Tendulkar - who smashed an unbeaten 200* against South Africa in 2010 in Gwalior -Ishan Kishan, however, continues to be the fastest to slam a double ton in the ODIs. The left-handed batter took just 126 balls against Bangladesh in Chattogram to get to the 200-run mark.

Legendary West Indies batter Chris Gayle is the second on the list when he scored a double ton off 138 balls in 2014 against Zimbabwe.

Virender Sehwag is the second fastest India to slam a double century in the 50-over format when the explosive right-handed opener got to his maiden ODI double ton off 140 balls at Indore in 2011.

Six maximums in 11 balls

Gills smashed 6 sixes in the next 11 balls in the match. Gill was batting on 169 off 137 balls and went on to hit 6,0,6,0,1,6,6,6,1,1,6.

First batter to slam 200 with three consecutive sixes

Shubman Gill also became the first player in the history of the game to slam a double century with three consecutive maximums.

The score difference between top and highest scorer

The highest difference between the top scorer and the next highest scorer in an ODI innings:

198 Rohit Sharma (264) and Virat Kohli (66) vs SL Kolkata 2014

195 Martin Guptill (NZ) (237*) and Ross Taylor (42) vs WI Wellington 2015

174 Shubman Gill (208) and Rohit Sharma (34) vs NZ Hyderabad 2023