Sidra Ameen: Pakistan opener wins ICC Player of the Month for November

Pakistan opener Sidra Ameen has won the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for November. She has won the award for the first time after a fantastic display this month in the Ireland series.

Ameen amassed 277 runs in total in the series, including an unbeaten 176 off just 151 balls in the first match in Lahore, which is the fifth-highest individual score in Women's ODI.

She also became the first Pakistani women player to score beyond 150 runs in ODIs, and later went on to score another unbeaten 91 runs as Pakistan clinched the series.

The 30-year-old Lahore-born player is 22nd in the ICC Women's batter rankings, and is currently the highest-ranked player for Pakistan.

She was stoked with the honour and spoke to ICC after receiving the award.

"I feel great to have won this award," she said after winning the award.

"It is also special following my teammate Nida Dar who won the award for October. This shows our team has displayed some great performances in the past few months in international cricket," Ameen added.

She dedicated her award to her parents and other people who supported her in the journey.

"My performance with the bat against Ireland which helped the side claim the sweep over Ireland in the ODI series at home will always remain close to my heart. Individually, this year has been great for me, I have scored three ODIs centuries and all coming this year.

"And to top it off, ending the year by winning the ICC Women's Player of the Month for November is just amazing," Ameen concluded.

The Pakistan batter was a deserved winner, said Lisa Sthalekar, who is an ICC Hall of Famer and member of the voting panel. Sthalekar added that the player showed not only her class and skills, but her elite temperament as well by scoring big.

Sidra Ameen Career Stats:

Sidra Ameen has played 51 ODIs and has scored 1281 runs with an average of 27.2. She has made 3 hundreds and 5 fifties in her ODI career, with a career highest of 176 that she scored in November this year. Ameen made her ODI debut in April 2011 against Sri Lanka.

Ameen has also represented Pakistan in 33 T20Is, scoring 462 runs at a strike rate of 80. She has 2 fifties in T20 cricket.