Sir Alex Ferguson of Ranji Trophy: Cricket fraternity hails Chandrakant Pandit

Bengaluru, June 26: Chandrakant Pandit was on Sunday hailed as "Sir Alex Ferguson of Ranji Trophy" as accolades poured in for the coach after guiding Madhya Pradesh to their maiden title.

Having lost the trophy as captain of Madhya Pradesh in 1998-99, Pandit enjoyed sweet redemption when his wards emerged victorious over 41-time champions Mumbai at the Chinnaswami Stadium. This was Pandit's sixth Ranji title as coach, after having won three with his home state Mumbai and two with Vidarbha.