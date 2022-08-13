Slapped me 3-4 times after I fell for a duck: Ross Taylor’s tell-all against IPL team owner

Bengaluru, Aug 13: Former New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor’s autobiography has sparked fresh controversy, with the Indian Premier League coming under the spotlight - and for the unfathomable reasons.

Taylor’s autobiography, titled 'Black & White’, was released earlier this week, and in his book, the former Kiwi cricketer made some shocking revelations about his time spent with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. Taylor joined RR from RCB in 2011.

In his book, the former Kiwi skipper Taylor opened up about how he had been slapped after getting out for a duck. While making the shocking revelation, Taylor did soften the blow, by adding that the slaps were not hard, but could have been 'play-acting’.

Taylor revealed that the incident occurred after he fell for a duck during Rajasthan Royals’ chase against Punjab Kings, then known as Kings XI Punjab. With a tough ask on the board, the Royals suffered a big blow as Taylor fell for a duck in the crucial fixture. Following his dismissal one of the owners of the Rajasthan franchise had slapped him across the face. Taylor added that though the slaps weren’t hard, he wasn’t too sure that it was all play-acting.

As quoted by stuff.co.nz, Taylor wrote in his autobiography, “Rajasthan played Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The chase was 195, I was lbw for a duck and we didn’t get close.

“Afterwards, the team, support staff and management were in the bar on the top floor of the hotel. Liz Hurley was there with Warnie. One of the Royals owners said to me, “Ross, we didn’t pay you a million dollars to get a duck’ and slapped me across the face three or four times,” wrote Taylor.

The former Kiwi cricketer further wrote, “He was laughing and they weren’t hard slaps but I’m not sure that it was entirely play-acting. Under the circumstances I wasn’t going to make an issue of it, but I couldn’t imaging it happening in many professional sporting environments.”

Taylor began his Indian Premier League journey with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008, before moving to Rajasthan Royals in 2011.

Taylor’s autobiography - Ross Taylor Black and White - which was released earlier this week, has been in the news, with the Kiwi international making several revelations, including racism claims against his national team. The former Kiwi captain revealed that he was offended by racial remarks from teammates and staff during his time in the New Zealand dressing room.