Son of West Indies great Chanderpaul handed first Test squad call-up

Kingston, October 30: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of the great Shivnarine Chanderpaul, has been handed his first West Indies Test squad call-up for the upcoming tour of Australia.

The 26-year-old, who was a reserve batter for the series against Bangladesh earlier this year, could open the batting alongside captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

Chanderpaul scored the second-most runs in the 2021-22 West Indies four-day championship, hitting 439 across eight innings at an average of 73.16.

His father made 164 Test appearances for West Indies, scoring 11,867 runs at an average of 51.37, managing 30 centuries. Only Brian Lara has scored more in the team's history (11,912 runs).

"We have been playing good Test cricket and expect to do well against the Australians on their home turf," lead selector Desmond Haynes said.

"We have one newcomer to the team in Tagenarine Chanderpaul. He equipped himself very well in the West Indies Championship four-day matches and also did a very good job at the top of the order against Bangladesh A in Saint Lucia this summer.

"He has what it takes to do well at the highest level."

Meanwhile, Jason Holder, Roston Chase and Shamarh Brooks also return to the squad, with West Indies due to play two Test matches in Australia in November and December.

The tour will be the last for head coach Phil Simmons, who offered his resignation after West Indies suffered a humiliating first-round exit at the T20 World Cup.