IPL 2023: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly set to join Delhi Capitals

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is back in the cricket setup with a new role.

According to reports, Sourav Ganguly will join IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as their new Director of Cricket.

The former BCCI President was relieved of his duties in October last year and is now set to return to the IPL fold again. He worked as the mentor of Delhi Capitals in 2019.

Sources close to the development have confirmed Ganguly will be taking over the duty from the upcoming IPL in 2023. He is also going to oversee the cricket fronts of the other two franchises in ILT20 side Dubai Capitals and SA20 side Pretoria Capitals.

"Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over.

"He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC," a source following the developments told PTI with conditions of anonymity.