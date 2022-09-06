South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2022 And India Tour: Bavuma returns, Van Der Dussen misses out

Johannesburg, September 6: Top order batter Rassie van der Dussen missed out as the Cricket South Africa's (CSA) National Selection Committee on Tuesday (September 6) named the squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The 15-player squad and three travelling reserves will also make the trip to India ahead of the tournament for the three-match T20I series later this month.

White-ball captain Temba Bavuma will make his return to the national fold after demonstrating a full recovery from a left elbow injury suffered in the T20I series against India in June.

Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the tournament due to a fracture of his left index finger that he sustained during the second Test against England in Manchester.

He will require surgery and is expected to take up to at least six weeks to recover.

All 15 players are capped, with 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs receiving his maiden World Cup call-up following an impressive outing in the recent T20I series against England.

Other notable selections include Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell, with the selectors naming three travelling reserves in Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

All 18 players are available to play in the T20I series against India from September 28 - October 4, while a 15-strong player squad has been named for the proceeding threematch 50-over series. The squad departs for India on September 23.

CSA Convenor of Selectors Victor Mpitsang said in a statement: “This has been a really tough squad to select, simply because we had so many players in excellent form over the past few months and performing at a level that made the selectors sit up and notice them.

“Someone like Tristan Stubbs who was not in the frame a year ago has done incredibly well to force his way into the mix based on his performances and his selection should be an inspiration for every young player out there.

We are also delighted to welcome back our captain Temba Bavuma from injury and we have no doubt his return will further galvanise the team.

This group of players showed off their brilliant skill and talent when they overcame England in England recently.

These sort of performances only bode well for us heading to the World Cup. Overall we are delighted with mix of players that have been chosen and look forward to watching them represent the country in Australia.”

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added: “I would like to congratulate all the players who have made the final cut for the World Cup; every single one of them deserve their place on the plane to Australia.

The squad covers all bases and provides us with multiple options in every area whether it batting or bowling. I am confident this group will make South Africans proud when they begin their campaign next month.

Before that we have an important tour to India beginning in the coming weeks and this will provide some valuable game time for Head Coach Mark Boucher and his team to finalise their preparations for the tournament.”

South Africa squad — ICC Men's T20 World Cup and T20I series against India: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaassen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa ODI squad against India: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

SA coaching staff: Mark Boucher (Head Coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (Team Manager), Charl Langeveldt (Bowling Coach), Justin Ontong (Fielding Coach), Justin Sammons (Batting Coach), Rivash Gobind (Performance Analyst), Craig Govender (Physiotherapist), Tumi Masekela (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Dr Hashendra Ramjee (Team Doctor), Lucy Davey (Media Manager), Kyle Botha (Masseur), Zunaid Wadee (Security manager).