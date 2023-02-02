South Africa Women beat India by 5 wickets in tri-series final; batters disappoint in summit clash

East London, Feb 2: Chloe Tryon smashed an unbeaten half-century as the Indian women's cricket team suffered a five-wicket defeat in the Tri-series final against South Africa here at Buffalo Park on Thursday (February 2).

Dismal batting performance in the summit clash cost Harmanpreet Kaur-led side as they could only post a paltry 109 for four after electing to bat first.

Protea batter Tryon (57 not out off 32 balls) did exactly what all others failed as she counter-attacked with great gusto, hitting six fours and two sixes, to chase down a meagre 110-run target with two overs to spare.

What made Tryon's innings extra special was the degree of difficulty all other batters encountered due to the slowness of the track.

Indian spinners Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana tried their best to offset a baffling batting approach by Harleen Deol but the target was never a defendable one despite South Africa being reduced to 47 for 4 and subsequently 66 for 5 at the start of 14th over.

On a pitch where the ball wasn't coming onto the bat, Tryon did exactly the opposite of what Deol did. The Indians paid a hefty price for the huge number of dot balls consumed by Deol.

Advertisement

"Body is fine. It will get better with rest. We have got some good performances. Unfortunately today we were not able to bat the way we wanted and the bowlers did well," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said later.

Tryon plonked her front foot and exhibited power hitting of the highest order, repeatedly targeting the arc between square leg and mid-wicket.