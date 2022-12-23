SRH Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Sunrisers Hyderabad Players With Price in IPL 2023


Advertisement

Bengaluru, December 23: The 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad headed into the IPL 2023 Auction with biggest remaining purse, having released 12 players, including their skipper Kane Williamson.

Apart from New Zealand skipper Williamson, the Sunrisers released three more overseas players in West Indies duo Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd as well as Australian pacer Sean Abbott.

Shreyas Gopal, Jagedeesha Suchith, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Saurabh Dubey, Shashnak Singh, Sushanth Mishra and Vishnu Vinod being the uncapped Indian players that were let go by the Hyderabad-based franchise.

While they released 12 players, SRH retained 12 players before the auction and were left with a budget of Rs 42.25 Crores to fill a maximum of 13 slots, including 4 max overseas slots. Their goal in the auction was also to land a player to lead the side.

At the IPL Auction 2023 held in Kochi on Friday (December 23), Sunrisers splashed the cash as they bought England batter Harry Brook for a whopping Rs 13.25 Crore and followed that with the purchase of Indian opener Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 Crore.

In the third set, SRH bought South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen for Rs 5.25 Crore after a small bidding war with Delhi Capitals. In the fifth set, they bought couple of leg-spinners in England's Adil Rashid and India's Mayank Markande for their base prices.

Advertisement

Now, here is a look at how the SRH 2023 Team looks after the IPL 2023 Auction:

SRH Retained Players From 2022 With Price List

PlayerCountryRoleU/C/APrice in INR
Rahul TripathiIndiaBatterCappedRs 8.50 Crore
Aiden MarkramSouth AfricaBatterCappedRs 2.60 Crore
Glenn PhilippsNew ZealandWicketkeeperCappedRs 1.50 Crore
Washington SundarIndiaAll-rounderCappedRs 8.75 Crore
Abhishek SharmaIndiaAll-rounderUncappedRs 6.50 Crore
Abdul SamadIndiaAll-rounderUncappedRs 4 Crore
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndiaBowlerCappedRs 4.20 Crore
Marco JansenSouth AfricaBowlerCappedRs 4.20 Crore
T NatarajanIndiaBowlerCappedRs 4 Crore
Umran MalikIndiaBowlerCappedRs 4 Crore
Kartik TyagiIndiaBowlerUncappedRs 4 Crore
Fazalhaq FarooquiAfghanistanBowlerCappedRs 50 Lakhs

Players Bought by SRH At IPL 2023 Auction

PlayerCountryU/C/ARoleBase Price in INRBought For in INR
Harry BrookEnglandCappedBatterRs 2 CroreRs 13.25 Crore
Mayank AgarwalIndiaCappedBatterRs 2 CroreRs 8.25 Crore
Heinrich KlaasenSouth AfricaCappedWicketkeeperRs 1 CroreRs 5.25 Crore
Adil RashidEnglandCappedBowlerRs 2 CroreRs 2 Crore
Mayank MarkandeIndiaCappedBowlerRs 50 LakhsRs 50 Lakhs
Vivrant SharmaIndiaUncappedAll-rounderRs 20 LakhsRs 2.60 Crore
Samarth VyasIndiaUncappedAll-rounderRs 20 LakhsRs 20 Lakhs
Sanvir SinghIndiaUncappedAll-rounderRs 20 LakhsRs 20 Lakhs
Upendra Singh YadavIndiaUncappedWicketkeeperRs 20 LakhsRs 25 Lakhs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad For IPL 2023

Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Philipps, Aiden Markram, Upendra Singh Yadav, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Umran Malik.

More IPL 2023 News arrow_forward

Read More About: ipl 2023 ipl auction sunrisers hyderabad cricket
Published On December 22, 2022

Read more...