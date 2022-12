Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I & ODI Series against India; Nuwanidu Fernando gets maiden call up

Colombo, Dec 28: Sri Lanka have announced the squad for the upcoming limited-overs series in India, starting January 3. The T20I and ODI squads were announced on Wednesday (December 28).

Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected a 20-member squad to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against India.

Dasun Shanaka will be leading the Sri Lankan side in both formats while Kusal Mendis will be his deputy in the ODIs. Their star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be the vice-captain of the side in the T20Is.

Chamika Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando are making their comeback. Pramod Madushan and Dilshan Madushanka are also returning to the Sri Lankan squad.

T20I & ODI Specialists in Sri Lanka Team

Star batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa and right-arm pacer Nuwan Thushara will only offer their services in the T20I series against India while Nuwanidu Fernando got his maiden call-up for the ODI side. It will be the first bilateral series for the two teams in the new year and both will be aiming to begin 2023 on a winning note.

