Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022: H2H Record, Date, Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time

Dubai, August 26: Armed with a lot of positivity after his impressive stint in IPL 2022, Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa wants to continue playing the same brand of cricket at the Asia Cup 2022 beginning here on Saturday (August 27).

Turning out for the Punjab Kings, Rajapaksa showcased his power hitting skills at this year's IPL with some impressive aggressive knocks.

“For me, the experience I bring after playing in the IPL will create good energy for the side,” said Rajapaksa.

“Coming back to the Sri Lankan side, I have brought in a lot of positivity after speaking to a lot of the IPL players, like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and KG (Kagiso Rabada).

“I don't think I have the time to explain in detail the talks we had, but there were a lot of positive vibes. I'm hoping we can take that same brand of cricket to the world,” he added.

The 30-year-old Rajapaksa played nine games for the Punjab Kings, scoring 206 runs at a strike rate of 159.68.

“One of the best chats I had with Liam (Livingstone) was when he said, 'If it's in the V, make sure the ball is in the trees'. He'd just be that aggressive. Proper slam-bang player,” he added.