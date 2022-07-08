Sri Lanka vs Australia: Steve Smith slams a Test ton after 18 months, Aussies dominate Day 1 in Galle

Galle, July 8: Star Australia batter Steven Smith ended the draught and slammed his career's 28th Test century on day one of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Friday (July 8).

Smith - who last slammed a ton back in 2021 in the Sydney Test against India - touched the triple-figure mark in the red-ball format. Smith remained unbeaten on 109 as Australian batters made the Sri Lankans toil. His 131 against India in January 2021 was his previous ton.

His 28th Test ton was his first in 16 innings and just his second in the red-ball game since the 2019 Ashes, and the former skipper will be hopeful of adding to his tally and taking the tourists beyond 400 after surviving the hosts' late rally.

Before Smith, Marnus Labuschagne made most of the opportunity after Niroshan Dickwella missed the chance to stump him for 28 and the former world number one Test batter racked up his first away Test hundred. Only Joe Root (14) has more Test centuries than Labuschagne since his October 2018 debut after his terrific knock silenced the home crowd.

The 28-year-old's innings represented his seventh Test ton and he forged yet another century stand with Smith. It was the seventh-century partnership between the duo in just 21 innings. Dickwella, however, didn't miss the stumping chance for the second time when he sent Labuschagne home for 104 in the 59th over.

Smith, meanwhile, ended up completing his century even as Australia lost a couple of more wickets. Prabath Jayasuriya added the wickets of Travis Head (12) and Cameron Green (4), but Smith evaded the attack before bringing up his ton with a fine four and will be back at the crease on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)