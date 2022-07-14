Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Full Schedule Of Test Series, Squads, Live Streaming in India, TV Channel, IST Time

Colombo, July 14: Sri Lanka have included plenty of spinning options in their 18-player squad for the upcoming two-match Test series at home against Pakistan.

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, pacer Asitha Fernando and spinner Jeffrey Vandersay are all named in the squad and are in contention to return to Sri Lanka's XI after the trio missed the second Test against Australia due to Covid.

Key batter Pathum Nissanka - who tested positive to Covid midway through that match - is also a chance to return, while left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya is likely to get the chance to lead Sri Lanka's spin attack after his match-winning efforts against Australia.

Jayasuriya claimed 12 wickets for the match against Pat Cummins' side, which is the best haul for Sri Lanka on Test debut and the fourth-best for a debutant overall. It helped SL to bundle out the Aussies for a paltry 154 in the second innings and celebrate a series-levelling innings win.

The 30-year-old is likely to have Maheesh Theekshana and Ramesh Mendis share the spinning duties with him against Pakistan, but young left-armer Praveen Jayawickrama has been left out of Sri Lanka's squad. Theekshana also had a fine series against the Aussies, effecting some crucial blows though Jayasuriya was there main spin option.

Experienced left-hander Dimuth Karunaratne, who made some stellar moves as captain in the series against Australia, will once again captain a Sri Lankan side that is looking to continue their recent rise up the World Test Championship standings, with Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and the in-form Dinesh Chandimal to provide the bulk of the batting support.