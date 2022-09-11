Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: T20 Head-to-Head, Results & Record ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Final in Dubai


Advertisement

Sri Lanka and Pakistan set for round two in the Asia Cup 2022 when they clash in the final on Sunday (September 11) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Sri Lanka, who were written off following the manner of their tournament opener loss to Afghanistan, fought back collectively to become the first team to confirm their final spot, winning five in a row.

Pakistan, on the other hand, needed tail-ender Naseem Shah's back-to-back sixes to clinch their spot despite being in a good position to win a low-scoring match against Afghanistan.

Two days before the final in Dubai, the two sides already met in a dress rehearsal at the same venue where Sri Lanka overcame Pakistan after Wanindu Hasaranga did the damage with the ball and Pathum Nissanka finished the job with a fifty.

Despite that defeat, Pakistan still hold a 13-9 lead when it comes to T20 head-to-head against Sri Lanka. However, Sri Lanka hold the advantage in the Asia Cup, having won 11 of 15 matches against Pakistan.

Among the 22 T20 meetings, Pakistan has won 1 at home, 4 away and 8 at neutral venues, while, the Sri Lankans have won two at home, three away and four in neutral venues, including the 5-wicket victory on Friday (September 9).

This will also be their second meeting in a tournament final after the 2009 T20 World Cup final which Pakistan won at the Home of Cricket - Lord's in London.

Here is a look at the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20 results:

YearTournament/SeriesVenueResult
2022Asia CupDubai International Cricket Stadium, DubaiSri Lanka won by 5 wickets
2019Sri Lanka in PakistanGaddafi Stadium, LahoreSri Lanka won by 13 runs
2019Sri Lanka in PakistanGaddafi Stadium, LahoreSri Lanka won by 35 runs
2019Sri Lanka in PakistanGaddafi Stadium, LahoreSri Lanka won by 64 runs
2017Sri Lanka in PakistanGaddafi Stadium, LahorePakistan won by 36 runs
2017Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAESheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu DhabiPakistan won by 2 wickets
2017Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAESheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu DhabiPakistan won by 7 wickets
2016Asia CupSher-e-Bangla Stadium, MirpurPakistan won by 6 wickets
2015Pakistan in Sri LankaR.Premadasa Stadium, ColomboPakistan won by 1 wicket
2015Pakistan in Sri LankaR.Premadasa Stadium, ColomboPakistan won by 29 runs
2013Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAEDubai International Cricket Stadium, DubaiSri Lanka won by 24 runs
2013Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAEDubai International Cricket Stadium, DubaiPakistan won by 3 wickets
2012T20 World CupR.Premadasa Stadium, ColomboSri Lanka won by 16 runs
2012Pakistan in Sri LankaMahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, HambantotaPakistan won by 23 runs
2012Pakistan in Sri LankaMahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, HambantotaSri Lanka won by 37 runs
2011Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in UAESheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu DhabiPakistan won by 5 wickets
2009Pakistan in Sri LankaR.Premadasa Stadium, ColomboPakistan won by 52 runs
2009T20 World CupLord’s LondonPakistan won by 8 wickets
2009T20 World CupLord’s, LondonSri Lanka won by 19 runs
2008T20 CanadaMaple Leaf North-West Ground, CanadaSri Lanka won by 5 wickets
2008T20 CanadaMaple Leaf North-West Ground, CanadaPakistan won by 3 wickets
2007T20 World CupThe Wanderers, JohannesburgPakistan won by 33 runs

The Asia Cup 2022 summit clash will also be the fourth time Sri Lanka and Pakistan meet in the final of Asia Cup. Sri Lanka have won twice in 1986 and 2014 while Pakistan won in 2000.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final Results

YearVenueWinnerResultFormat
2014Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, MirpurSri LankaWon by 5 wickets50 Over
2000Bangabandhu Stadium, DhakaPakistanWon by 37 runs50 Over
1986SSC, ColomboSri LankaWon by 5 wickets50 Over

Sri Lanka has so far won the Asia Cup five times, winning the tournaments in 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008 and 2014. The islanders are the second-most successful team in tournament history after India, who have won title seven times. Pakistan, meanwhile, has won the title twice - in 2000 and 2012.

Here is a look at the Asia Cup final appearances involving Sri Lanka and Pakistan:

YearWinnerRunner Up
2014Sri LankaPakistan
2012PakistanBangladesh
2010IndiaSri Lanka
2008Sri LankaIndia
2004Sri LankaIndia
2000PakistanSri Lanka
1997Sri LankaIndia
1995IndiaSri Lanka
1990/91IndiaSri Lanka
1988IndiaSri Lanka
1986Sri LankaPakistan
1984UAESri Lanka
Advertisement

More ASIA CUP 2022 News arrow_forward

Read More About: asia cup 2022 asia cup sri lanka pakistan
Published On September 11, 2022

Read more...