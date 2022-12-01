Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne become 17th pair to score double hundreds in same innings
Perth, December 1: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on Thursday (December 1) became 17th pair and the first since a decade to score double hundreds in a single innings of a Test match.
Smith and Labuschagne smashed double hundreds in the first innings on day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at the Perth Stadium in Perth, where the pair also shared a 251-run stand for the third wicket. This was Smith's fourth double ton and, Labuschagne's second in red ball game.
The 33-year-old Smith remained unbeaten on 200, while Labuschagne scored 204 to take Australia to 598 for 4 declared in the first innings, which also saw Travis Head fall one short of a century on 99 and Uman Khawaja also contribute 65 runs.
With the double hundreds, Smith and Labuschagne became the first pair after fellow Australian pair Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke in 2012 to achieve the rare feat, which has also been achieved by Indian pair VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir.
Bradman, Javed Miandad, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara have achieved the feat twice with two different players in their Test careers. Here is the list of occasions when two players scored double hundreds in the same innings of a Test match:
|Players
|Team
|Total
|Versus
|Venue
|Date
|William Ponsford (266) & Donald Bradman (244)
|Australia
|701
|England
|Kennington Oval
|18/08/1934
|Donald Bradman (234) & Sidney Barnes (234)
|Australia
|659/8 dec
|England
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|13/12/1946
|Garry Sobers (365*) & Conrad Hunte (260)
|West Indies
|790/3 dec
|Pakistan
|Sabina Park
|26/02/1958
|Bill Lawry (210) & Bob Simpson (201)
|Australia
|650/6 dec
|West Indies
|Kensington Oval
|05/05/1965
|Javed Miandad (280*) & Mudassar Nazar (231)
|Pakistan
|581/3 dec
|India
|Niaz Stadium
|14/01/1983
|Mike Gatting (207) & Graeme Fowler (201)
|England
|652/7 dec
|India
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|13/01/1985
|Qasim Omar (206) & Javed Miandad (203*)
|Pakistan
|555/3
|Sri Lanka
|Iqbal Stadium
|16/10/1985
|Sanath Jayasuriya (340) & Roshan Mahanama (225)
|Sri Lanka
|952/6 dec
|India
|R Premadasa Stadium
|02/08/1997
|Ijaz Ahmed (211) & Inzamam-ul-Haq (200*)
|Pakistan
|594
|Sri Lanka
|Bangabandhu National Stadium
|12/03/1999
|Kumar Sangakkara (270) & Marvan Atapattu (249)
|Sri Lanka
|713/3 dec
|Zimbabwe
|Queens Sports Club
|14/05/2004
|W W Hinds (213) & Shivnarine Chanderpaul (203*)
|West Indies
|543/5 dec
|South Africa
|Bourda
|31/03/2005
|Mahela Jayawardene (374) & Kumar Sangakkara (287)
|Sri Lanka
|756/5 dec
|South Africa
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
|27/07/2006
|Graeme Smith (232) & Neil McKenzie (226)
|South Africa
|583/7 dec
|Bangladesh
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
|29/02/2008
|Gautam Gambhir (206) & VVS Laxman (200*)
|India
|613/7 dec
|Australia
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|29/10/2008
|Mahela Jayawardene (240) & Thilan Samaraweera (231)
|Sri Lanka
|644/7 dec
|Pakistan
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|21/02/2009
|Ricky Ponting (221) & Michael Clarke (210)
|Australia
|604/7 dec
|India
|Adelaide Oval
|24/01/2012
|Steve Smith (200*) & Marnus Labuschagne (204)
|Australia
|598/4 dec
|West Indies
|Perth Stadium
|01/12/2022
Earlier in the day, Smith also equalled legendary Sir Donald Bradman's record of 29 Test hundreds. Smith reached the landmark playing his 88th Test match, while the great Don scored his 29th Test century in his 51st Test against England at Leeds in July 1948.
Only Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32) and Matthew Hayden (30) have scored more hundreds than Smith for Australia. David Warner, his teammate currently in the Australian set up, follows with 24 Test hundreds.
The Australian run-machine is now also on top for most hundreds in Test cricket for active cricketers. Smith's close rivals Joe Root, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are currently on 28, 27 and 24 Test centuries respectively.