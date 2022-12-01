Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne become 17th pair to score double hundreds in same innings

Perth, December 1: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on Thursday (December 1) became 17th pair and the first since a decade to score double hundreds in a single innings of a Test match.

Smith and Labuschagne smashed double hundreds in the first innings on day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at the Perth Stadium in Perth, where the pair also shared a 251-run stand for the third wicket. This was Smith's fourth double ton and, Labuschagne's second in red ball game.

The 33-year-old Smith remained unbeaten on 200, while Labuschagne scored 204 to take Australia to 598 for 4 declared in the first innings, which also saw Travis Head fall one short of a century on 99 and Uman Khawaja also contribute 65 runs.

With the double hundreds, Smith and Labuschagne became the first pair after fellow Australian pair Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke in 2012 to achieve the rare feat, which has also been achieved by Indian pair VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir.

Bradman, Javed Miandad, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara have achieved the feat twice with two different players in their Test careers. Here is the list of occasions when two players scored double hundreds in the same innings of a Test match:

Players Team Total Versus Venue Date William Ponsford (266) & Donald Bradman (244) Australia 701 England Kennington Oval 18/08/1934 Donald Bradman (234) & Sidney Barnes (234) Australia 659/8 dec England Sydney Cricket Ground 13/12/1946 Garry Sobers (365*) & Conrad Hunte (260) West Indies 790/3 dec Pakistan Sabina Park 26/02/1958 Bill Lawry (210) & Bob Simpson (201) Australia 650/6 dec West Indies Kensington Oval 05/05/1965 Javed Miandad (280*) & Mudassar Nazar (231) Pakistan 581/3 dec India Niaz Stadium 14/01/1983 Mike Gatting (207) & Graeme Fowler (201) England 652/7 dec India MA Chidambaram Stadium 13/01/1985 Qasim Omar (206) & Javed Miandad (203*) Pakistan 555/3 Sri Lanka Iqbal Stadium 16/10/1985 Sanath Jayasuriya (340) & Roshan Mahanama (225) Sri Lanka 952/6 dec India R Premadasa Stadium 02/08/1997 Ijaz Ahmed (211) & Inzamam-ul-Haq (200*) Pakistan 594 Sri Lanka Bangabandhu National Stadium 12/03/1999 Kumar Sangakkara (270) & Marvan Atapattu (249) Sri Lanka 713/3 dec Zimbabwe Queens Sports Club 14/05/2004 W W Hinds (213) & Shivnarine Chanderpaul (203*) West Indies 543/5 dec South Africa Bourda 31/03/2005 Mahela Jayawardene (374) & Kumar Sangakkara (287) Sri Lanka 756/5 dec South Africa Sinhalese Sports Club Ground 27/07/2006 Graeme Smith (232) & Neil McKenzie (226) South Africa 583/7 dec Bangladesh Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 29/02/2008 Gautam Gambhir (206) & VVS Laxman (200*) India 613/7 dec Australia Arun Jaitley Stadium 29/10/2008 Mahela Jayawardene (240) & Thilan Samaraweera (231) Sri Lanka 644/7 dec Pakistan National Stadium (Karachi) 21/02/2009 Ricky Ponting (221) & Michael Clarke (210) Australia 604/7 dec India Adelaide Oval 24/01/2012 Steve Smith (200*) & Marnus Labuschagne (204) Australia 598/4 dec West Indies Perth Stadium 01/12/2022

Earlier in the day, Smith also equalled legendary Sir Donald Bradman's record of 29 Test hundreds. Smith reached the landmark playing his 88th Test match, while the great Don scored his 29th Test century in his 51st Test against England at Leeds in July 1948.

Only Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32) and Matthew Hayden (30) have scored more hundreds than Smith for Australia. David Warner, his teammate currently in the Australian set up, follows with 24 Test hundreds.

The Australian run-machine is now also on top for most hundreds in Test cricket for active cricketers. Smith's close rivals Joe Root, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are currently on 28, 27 and 24 Test centuries respectively.