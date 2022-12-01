Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne become 17th pair to score double hundreds in same innings


Perth, December 1: Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne on Thursday (December 1) became 17th pair and the first since a decade to score double hundreds in a single innings of a Test match.

Smith and Labuschagne smashed double hundreds in the first innings on day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at the Perth Stadium in Perth, where the pair also shared a 251-run stand for the third wicket. This was Smith's fourth double ton and, Labuschagne's second in red ball game.

The 33-year-old Smith remained unbeaten on 200, while Labuschagne scored 204 to take Australia to 598 for 4 declared in the first innings, which also saw Travis Head fall one short of a century on 99 and Uman Khawaja also contribute 65 runs.

Steve Smith goes level with legendary Sir Donald Bradman for Test hundreds

With the double hundreds, Smith and Labuschagne became the first pair after fellow Australian pair Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke in 2012 to achieve the rare feat, which has also been achieved by Indian pair VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir.

Bradman, Javed Miandad, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara have achieved the feat twice with two different players in their Test careers. Here is the list of occasions when two players scored double hundreds in the same innings of a Test match:

PlayersTeamTotalVersusVenueDate
William Ponsford (266) & Donald Bradman (244)Australia701EnglandKennington Oval18/08/1934
Donald Bradman (234) & Sidney Barnes (234)Australia659/8 decEnglandSydney Cricket Ground13/12/1946
Garry Sobers (365*) & Conrad Hunte (260)West Indies790/3 decPakistanSabina Park26/02/1958
Bill Lawry (210) & Bob Simpson (201)Australia650/6 decWest IndiesKensington Oval05/05/1965
Javed Miandad (280*) & Mudassar Nazar (231)Pakistan581/3 decIndiaNiaz Stadium14/01/1983
Mike Gatting (207) & Graeme Fowler (201)England652/7 decIndiaMA Chidambaram Stadium13/01/1985
Qasim Omar (206) & Javed Miandad (203*)Pakistan555/3Sri LankaIqbal Stadium16/10/1985
Sanath Jayasuriya (340) & Roshan Mahanama (225)Sri Lanka952/6 decIndiaR Premadasa Stadium02/08/1997
Ijaz Ahmed (211) & Inzamam-ul-Haq (200*)Pakistan594Sri LankaBangabandhu National Stadium12/03/1999
Kumar Sangakkara (270) & Marvan Atapattu (249)Sri Lanka713/3 decZimbabweQueens Sports Club14/05/2004
W W Hinds (213) & Shivnarine Chanderpaul (203*)West Indies543/5 decSouth AfricaBourda31/03/2005
Mahela Jayawardene (374) & Kumar Sangakkara (287)Sri Lanka756/5 decSouth AfricaSinhalese Sports Club Ground27/07/2006
Graeme Smith (232) & Neil McKenzie (226)South Africa583/7 decBangladeshZahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium29/02/2008
Gautam Gambhir (206) & VVS Laxman (200*)India613/7 decAustraliaArun Jaitley Stadium29/10/2008
Mahela Jayawardene (240) & Thilan Samaraweera (231)Sri Lanka644/7 decPakistanNational Stadium (Karachi)21/02/2009
Ricky Ponting (221) & Michael Clarke (210)Australia604/7 decIndiaAdelaide Oval24/01/2012
Steve Smith (200*) & Marnus Labuschagne (204)Australia598/4 decWest IndiesPerth Stadium01/12/2022

Earlier in the day, Smith also equalled legendary Sir Donald Bradman's record of 29 Test hundreds. Smith reached the landmark playing his 88th Test match, while the great Don scored his 29th Test century in his 51st Test against England at Leeds in July 1948.

Only Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32) and Matthew Hayden (30) have scored more hundreds than Smith for Australia. David Warner, his teammate currently in the Australian set up, follows with 24 Test hundreds.

The Australian run-machine is now also on top for most hundreds in Test cricket for active cricketers. Smith's close rivals Joe Root, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are currently on 28, 27 and 24 Test centuries respectively.

Published On December 1, 2022

