Steve Smith becomes fastest player in Australia to cross 14,000-run mark

Bengaluru, Nov. 19: Australian batter Steve Smith added another feather to his cap. The star Australian batter crossed the 14,000-run mark in international cricket. Smith became the fastest player from Australia to do so.

The batter achieved the landmark during Australia's second ODI against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). In the second ODI, Smith struck a 114-ball 94 to cross the landmark. Smith's innings was studded with five fours and a maximum. Smith's knock came at a strike rate of 82.45.

Smith crossed the landmark in 288 matches across 328 innings. Smith has scored a whopping 14,065 runs at an average of 49.52. The Australian batter surpassed David Boon, who has scored 13,386 runs, to become the ninth-highest run scorer for Australia in international cricket.

Here are the top five run-scorers for Australia in international cricket:

Ricky Ponting (27,368 runs)

Steve Waugh (18,496 runs)

Allan Border (17,698 runs)

Michael Clarke (17,112 runs)

David Warner (16,612 runs).

Meanwhile, overall in international cricket, the top five run-scorers are the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs), Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs), Ricky Ponting (27,483 runs), Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawarded (27,957 runs) and South African all-rounders Jacques Kallis (25,534 runs)

Coming to the match, Smith's 94 guided Australia to 280/8 against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground.