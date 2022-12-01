Steve Smith goes level with legendary Sir Donald Bradman for Test hundreds
Perth, December 1: Australia run-machine Steve Smith on Thursday (December 1) went level with legendary Sir Donald Bradman for hundreds in Test cricket following his 29th century in the longest format of the game.
Smith achieved the feat during the second day of Australia's first innings of the first Test against West Indies at the Perth Stadium in Perth. This was also Smith's second hundred of the calendar year after he ended a year-long draught earlier this year against Sri Lanka.
During his knock, Smith shared an unbeaten partnership of over 200 runs with Marnus Labuschagne, who also scored his second double hundred in Tests, taking the Australian total well over 400 runs. The partnership was also the largest between the duo in Tests.
The 33-year-old is currently the 4th in the all-time Australian list and joint 15th in the overall list for most centuries in Test cricket. While India great Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 51 hundreds, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting tops the list for Aussies with 41 tons.
Here is the top 15 list for most hundreds in Test cricket:
|Player
|Country
|Hundreds
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|51
|Jacques Kallis
|South Africa
|45
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|41
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|38
|Rahul Dravid
|India
|36
|Sunil Gavaskar
|India
|34
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|34
|Brian Lara
|West Indies
|34
|Younis Khan
|Pakistan
|34
|Alistair Cook
|England
|33
|Steve Waugh
|Australia
|32
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|West Indies
|30
|Matthew Hayden
|Australia
|30
|Sir Don Bradman
|Australia
|29
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|29
Smith is now just another hundred away from going level with another Australian in Matthew Hayden and former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chaderpaul, whose son, Tagenarine is making a debut for the Windies in the Perth Test.
The 33-year-old is now only behind Ponting, Steve Waugh and Hayden for most Test hundreds by an Australian batter, and is followed by David Warner, who has 24 Test hundreds to his name.
The Australian run-machine is now also on top for most hundreds in Test cricket for active cricketers. Smith's close rivals Joe Root, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are currently on 28, 27 and 24 Test centuries respectively. Root is the only batter among the big four to have been scoring runs consistently in the longest format.
Here is the current top 5 active players with most hundreds in Test cricket:
|Player
|Country
|Hundreds
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|29
|Joe Root
|England
|28
|Virat Kohli
|India
|27
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|24
|David Warner
|Australia
|24