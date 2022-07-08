Steve Smith sells plush Vaucluse mansion for a whopping $12.38 million at an auction

Sydney, July 8: Australia star batsman Steve Smith has sold his luxurious Vaucluse mansion for a whopping $12.38 million at an auction on Thursday (July 7). The cricketer has sold the property at almost double what he and his wife Dani Willis paid while purchasing it two years back.

The couple transformed the home it into a far more luxurious residence by McKim Design. The property comprises a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house. Smith's Kings Road house was sold for a whopping price after competition from two buyers who pushed the price well above $6.6 million.

The auction, which started at the opening bid of $11.5 million, was done by auctioneer Damien Cooley and it last for about 30 minutes at agency Raine and Horne's Double Bay offices. Cooley is famous for his work in conducting the winning auction five times on The Block. The auctioneer started for a minimum bid of $250,000 but when the crowd held back he adjusted it to $100,000 increases.

If one talks about the interiors of the plush house, which is set 'against a sweeping Sydney Harbour backdrop', is brilliantly functional and luxurious.

The house consists of a marble kitchen with a butler's pantry. It also has an entertaining terrace and a heated swimming pool. There is a home theatre, wine storage room with a wet bar, marble bathrooms, a double garage and high-end finishes that include heated floors, remote control functionality and external cameras.

The Vaucluse isn't the only property that the former Australian cricketer has invested into. Back in 2015, the former World No. 1 Test batter bought a rundown house in Balmain East at $2 million. He then renovated it and leased it for $2200 a week.

On his professional front, the cricketer is currently busy playing the Test series in Sri Lanka. Australia won the first Test quite comprehensively and in the second Test - which started on July 8 at Galle International Stadium, the cricketer slammed a half-century and was nearing his 28th Test ton.