Suryakumar Yadav might not be able to break Virat Kohli & Mohammad Rizwans T20I Records

New Delhi, Nov. 21: Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has had a phenomenal run in the year 2022 and put the cricketing world in awe with his audacious strokeplay and flamboyant knocks in the T20Is.

The right-handed batter from Mumbai kept raising the bar with his consistent batting performances all through the year and owned several records as well. In the just concluded T20 World Cup 2022, the talented batter made the heads turn with his imperious knocks and outrageous shot selection.

Yadav has been the prolific run-getter in this format this year and will end this year as the highest run-scorer of the year. He slammed his second T20I century in the second game between India and New Zealand and became only the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to slam two centuries in the shortest format in a calendar year.

He even joined compatriot KL Rahul to slam two overseas T20I centuries, a feat no other Indian batter except these two has ever accomplished.

In the 30 innings in the year 2022, Yadav has scored 1151 to date and has slammed two centuries and nine half-centuries. With the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand on Tuesday (November 22) set to be the last match for the Men In Blue in 2022, SKY will be looking to finish it on a high.

He would also be eager to help his team win the match and with that they'll also clinch the series.

Despite creating so many records and touching several milestones, the Mumbaikar might not be able to break a couple of records.

Most T20I runs in a calendar year:

Former India skipper Virat Kohli owns the record of scoring the most runs in a year in T20s (both T20 & T20Is combined). Kohli in the year 2016, scored 1614 runs in 31 T20 matches. Player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kohli amassed a staggering 973 runs in 16 games in IPL 2016. He scored 641 runs in the T20Is in that year in 15 matches.

Suryakumar - who has scored 1454 runs in 38 T20 matches in 2022 - will need another 160 runs to break this record held by Kohli. While it is not impossible to get 160 runs in an innings but it will be a lot to ask.

Another record that Suryakumar might not be able to break is that of Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan had scored 1326 runs in 29 T20Is in 2021. It is the highest score by a batter in the T20Is in a calendar year.

The Indian will need to score 175 runs to break this record, which also looks almost impossible.