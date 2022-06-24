Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson set to be in India Playing XI for Ireland T20Is, suspense over Umran Malik

Malahide, June 24: Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will be making a comeback in India's playing XI in the opening T20I against Ireland at Malahide on Sunday (June 26). The duo is likely to get into the side in place of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant - who joined India's Test side in Leicestershire - in the two-match T20I series.

With head coach Rahul Dravid busy with the Test squad, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and his former India teammate VVS Laxman is in charge of the T20I side for this particular series. Laxman is expected to follow the template set by the former India skipper.

Surya is making a comeback from a wrist injury, and Samson will be looking to make use of what could be his last chance to prove his worth, will be sure-shot starters in the T20I series.

Surya has been a regular in the Indian T20I side for the past one year and will only get his place back. But as far as Samson is concerned, his alternative could be Deepak Hooda, who can also bowl a couple of overs of handy off-spin, besides possessing an ability to hit the ball hard.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, if one looks at coach Dravid's philosophy, he doesn't believe in casting his net too wide and exploring too many options. He also needs to close in on spots by the time the Men In Blue play the Asia Cup.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad has not been very successful, the Chennai Super Kings opener might just get two more chances against a weak Ireland side, against whom he can score some runs and get his confidence back.

Ishan Kishan, who has all but sealed the reserve opener's slot for the next few months, will continue in his role for the time being and will open with regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the England leg of the T20Is also.

Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya, who batted at No. 5 in the last series, is expected to continue in that position with Dinesh Karthik coming a slot below him. However, with Karthik being assigned a specific role, he could also come ahead of Pandya, depending on the situation.

However, there is still doubt if pace sensation Umran Malik or blockhole specialist Arshdeep Singh will get a chance in this series or if Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan, along with spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal could be the ones strengthening India's bowling line-up.

With PTI inputs