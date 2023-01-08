Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Multiple Records in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

Rajkot, January 8: Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav rewrote the history books following his third international hundred in the shortest format during the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka.

In the third T20I at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7), Yadav, who is in the form of his life, became the fastest player to reach 1500 runs in the shortest format in terms of balls taken.

The 32-year-old took only 843 balls to reach this landmark in T20I cricket, the fastest among all players and he also became the third-fastest to reach the 1500-run mark in T20Is in terms of innings.

The fastest batters to reach the landmark in terms of innings are Indian batters Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Australian veteran Aaron Finch and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who all took 39 innings to score 1500 runs in T20Is.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan reached the milestone in 42 innings, while Suryakumar follows him in the list by reaching the milestone in 43 innings.

Yadav is also the first-ever player to reach the landmark with a strike rate of 150 or more.

In 45 matches and 43 innings, he has scored 1578 runs at an average of 46.41 and a strike rate of 180.34.

With his 51-ball unbeaten knock of 112, Yadav now has three centuries and 13 half-centuries in the format, with the best individual score of 117.

He is now joint second-highest for players with centuries in T20Is. Only Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has four T20I centuries. Yadav, Glenn Maxwell of Australia and New Zealand's Colin Munro all have three centuries each.

Suryakumar also smashed the second-fastest century by an Indian batter in T20Is, taking just 45 balls to bring up his third century in the shortest format. The fastest T20I century by an Indian is by skipper Rohit, who scored a 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Yadav now also has joint 12th fastest hundred T20I along with South Africa batter Richard Levi. The fastest (35 balls) is jointly held by Rohit, David Miller and Sudesh Wickramasekara.

Top 15 Fastest Hundreds in T20I