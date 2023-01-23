Suryakumar Yadav visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, wishes speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant: Watch

Indian trio Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahed of the 3rd ODI in Indore on Tuesday (January 24).

The players visited the temple, prayed for their wellbeing and also performed Baba Mahakal's Bhasma Aarati.

India have already won the ODI series against New Zealand with two consecutive victories in Hyderabad and Raipur.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in tremendous form for India in limited-overs cricket. He had a superb T20I outing in 2022, and continued that with some sublime batting against Sri Lanka to start his 2023 in fantastic fashion.

SKY and Others in Temple:

The Indian players are often seen on pilgrimage tours when they are adjacent to any temple during their international duties. The deep devotion in the players' minds to the almighty is not a new trend in Indian cricket as we have witnessed previous stars also visiting temples, and offering their prayers.

Prayed for the speedy recovery of Pant: SKY

And Suryakumar Yadav says the Indian players prayed for the swift recovery of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from an accident that he met in December 2022. Surya was asked by the reporters about his experience after visiting the temple and the dashing batter confirmed he had a great visit.

"We prayed for the speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant. His comeback is very important to us. We have already won the series against New Zealand, looking forward to the final match against them," Suryakumar said to ANI.

"I felt very good. The Aarti was excellent and I saw it till the end. My mind became calm after watching it," he added.