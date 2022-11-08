Suryakumar Yadav worry for England; SKYs shots leave us scratching heads, says Stokes

Adelaide, November 8: Suryakumar Yadav has taken this ICC T20 World Cup 2022 by storm playing some audacious shots and England all-rounder Ben Stokes was aware of the danger the India middle-order batter poses.

India are facing England in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on November 10.

On Suryakumar Yadav’s batting: “Obviously, Suryakumar is fantastic, plays some shots which leaves you scratching your head. He is in great form and guess we should tie him down and don’t allow him to get on a rampage.”

On Jos Buttler: “Earlier when he was not in charge he was still one of the leaders within the group and now that he is in charge, yeah I think everyone in the team, in the squad obviously follow him. Yes the captain has got to take his decisions and as a man you also have to get the entire dressing room to follow you. He has been able to do that. I think the way in which we managed to get through not playing our best cricket so far, I mean every game wasn’t our game, but we are here and we just need to play.”

On his big game preparedness: “It is all about keep doing the same stuff. Preparation is all about the game ahead and you know what you need to do and you do that. It is about high-performance skills and during game-time, in those high-pressure situations the one thing I like to do is to look at the scoreboard, try and figure out the pressure and just play the game.”

On expectations about semifinals: “Well, I hope so. Two more games now, hopefully be a part of them and hopefully the trophy. To get this game done on Thursday against a very strong Indian team, obviously no one can take them lightly, the squad that they are, the players that they have there, I mean we need to focus more on ourselves.”

On the semifinal against India: “It is the World Cup semifinal and it will be tough and look to finish within the top-two of either group was always a challenge. Thursday is the crunch-time and we just need to do our best.”

On the weather during World Cup and whether England can play their natural attacking game: “Well we got to wait and see, based on how the wicket plays on that day, we got to assess that and adapt. We got these square boundaries, just need to keep an eye on them and adapt.”

On Rohit Sharma’s lean patch: “Rohit is one of the great players of your era, he is a world-class player and you can’t take him for granted especially in these big games. The format is like that and sometimes runs go missing but you can’t take that for granted.”

On his innings against Sri Lanka: “I just did what I had to do and it is the hardest to be there at the end, it wasn’t too much of an ask, so yeah it was all about staying there and being there till the end. When you are representing your country whatever format, you play according to the situation.”

On Virat Kohli’s return to form: “Yeah like me, he too didn’t have a few loud months but he has earned the right to be around. Earlier, he had produced the numbers and now he has got the runs and he is looking good.”