Sydney Thunders bowled out for just 15 in BBL! Here is how it happened!

Sydney Thunders have crumbled for just 15 runs against Adelaide Strikes in the Big Bash League on Saturday.

Chasing 140 set by the Adelaide side, the Thunders got bowled out in 5.5 overs. This is also the lowest score in the history of T20 cricket.

Sydney Thunders 15 all-out!

Adelaide Strikers scored 139 for 9 in their 20 overs. Chris Lynn (36 off 27) and Colin de Grandhomme (33 off 24) were the main contributors with the bat for the Strikers. Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up 3 wickets for them.

What looked like a modest total to chase turned out a nightmare for Thunders. Their batters couldn't put up any resistance against the Strikers' bowling as they crumbled for just 15 runs. Henry Thornton picked up 5 wickets for just 3 runs, while Wes Agar picked up 4 wickets for just 5 runs, as the Thunders fell like a house of cards.

The Thunders managed only 1 boundary in their inning, which also was hit by no. 10 batsman Brendan Doggett, who was the highest-scorer for them with a staggering 4 runs.

Five players of the Sydney Thunders departed for a duck and they stay 4th in the BBL table.

Sydney Thunders Innings at a glance:

0.3 overs - 2/1, Matthew Gilkes OUT!

1.2 overs - 5/2, Rilee Roussouw OUT!

1.4 overs - 5/3, Jason Sangha OUT!

2.1 overs - 7/4, Alex Hales OUT!

2.5 overs - 9/5, Daniel Sams OUT!

3.1 overs - 9/6, Alex Ross OUT!

4.2 overs - 10/7, Chris Green OUT!

4.5 overs - 10/8, Gurinder Sandhu OUT!

4.6 overs - Four! Hit by Brendan Doggett.

5.2 overs - 14/9, Oliver Davies OUT!

5.5 overs - 15/all out, Brendan Doggett OUT!