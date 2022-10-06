Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Winners List: The Champions and Runners Up of SMAT from 2006-07 to 2021-22

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (also known as Syed Mushtaq Ali T20) is a domestic T20 tournament organised every year since the 2006-07 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with the Ranji Trophy teams competing for the title.

The SMAT tournament is part of the Indian domestic season and has been held every season bar the 2008-09 season. SMAT started as a 27-team tournament and has since expanded to 38 team competition.

Launched as the Inter-State T20 Championship by BCCI in 2006, the tournament saw 27 teams divided into groups based on their zones - East, West, North, South, Central compete in the inaugural edition. The top two from each group would then progress to the super league, which is now the knock outs.

While every edition of the SMAT has seen the Ranji Trophy teams compete, the 2016-17 season was an exception as the tournament was contested in a single round-robin format with the five zonal teams competing for the title.

In the 14 editions of SMAT held so far, the inaugural champions Tamil Nadu are the most successful side, having won the title three times followed by Karnataka, Gujarat and Baroda, who have all won the title two times each.

Punjab has finished runners up the most - three times, having lost all their three finals. Tamil Nadu has reached the final five times, while Baroda has reached the final four times and Karnataka has reached the summit clash three times.

Here is a look at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners and runners up list from every season so far: