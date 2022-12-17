T20 Cricket World Cup for Blind: India beat Bangladesh to lift third title; prize money, award winners list

Middle-order shines for India

Both Indian batsmen challenged the Bangladeshi bowling attack with conviction and played their shots all around the park. The bowlers did not have an answer to the onslaught from the in-form Indian batters.

Ajay Kumar Reddy got a reprieve while batting at 40 when he was dropped in the deep. The batters did not give any chances to the bowling side as they continued to mint runs.

Sunil Ramesh continues to impress

Sunil Ramesh reached his third century of the tournament with a boundary. Ajay reached his milestone in the final over of the innings. The batters put on a 248-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket to take the final score to a mammoth 277 in the 20 overs. Sunil scored 136 of 63 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and one six. Ajay scored 100 of 50 balls that consisted of 18 boundaries.

Bangladesh batters were to India's mammoth total

Chasing the big target, the in-form Bangla openers Salman and captain Md. Ashiqur Rahman started the innings well but couldn't find boundaries. The Indian bowlers bowled some tight overs which increased the run rate and added pressure to the Bangladesh batters, especially after the power play overs which yielded very less output for Bangladesh.

Slow start for Bangladesh in run chase

They lost their first wicket in the ninth over after Lalit Meena dismissed the Bangladesh captain for 21 after an opening wicket partnership of 56 runs. Salman, on the other side, was trying his best to accelerate the scoring but the Indians were disciplined and restricted the batters.

Salman finishes as top-scorer in the tournament

Salman put on a 42-run partnership with Abid for the second wicket and 48 runs for the third wicket with Arif Ullah on the way to scoring his half-century. Abid scored 18 and Arif Ullah scored 22. Salman remained unbeaten on 77 from 65 balls.

He also finished the tournament as the top run-getter with 425 runs from 7 innings. Bangladesh could only muster 157/3 at the end of 20 overs but will return after showing some fighting spirit.

Brief Scores:

India (277/2 in 20 overs, Sunil Ramesh - 136 not out, Ajay Kumar Reddy - 100 not out; Salman - 2/41) beat Bangladesh (157/3 in 20 overs (Salman 77 not out, Arif Ullah - 22, Md. Ashiqur Rahman - 21, Abid - 18; Lalit Meena - 1/49, Ajay Kumar Reddy - 1/12).

Man of the Match in Final: Sunil Ramesh (IND)

Man of the Tournament in B3 category: Sunil Ramesh (IND)

Man of the Tournament in B2 Category: Ajay Kumar Reddy (IND)

Man of the Tournament in B1 Category: Mohammed Mahmud Rashid (BAN)

Prize Money:

Winners: Rs 3 Lakh

Runners-up: Rs 1.50 Lakh.