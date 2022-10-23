T20 WC: One day she will understand that her dad played his best innings: Anushka Sharma pens emotional post

Bengaluru, Oct. 23: Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock as India eked out a nerve-wracking win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday.

The 90,238-strong crowd watched with bated breath as the match went down to the last ball. An emotional Kohli punched the ground as he guided India to a thrilling four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who often accompanies Kohli to his games, wasn't present at the MCG on Sunday as she is currently shooting for "Chakda Xpress", a movie on cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life in Kolkata. Like millions of fans around the world, Anushka watched the match on TV.

After player-of-the-match Kohli, guided India home, Anushka praised her husband for his "grit and determination". The actor said their 21-month-old daughter Vamika will one day understand why her mother was "dancing around and screaming wildly" in the room.

"... One day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you!! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," the actor-producer wrote in a note on her official Instagram account.

Following the match, speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony to former India coach Ravi Shastri, an emotion Kohli said he was at a loss of words. The flamboyant batter added he had no idea how he had engineered India's epic win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their blockbuster T20 World Cup face-off after "struggling" with his form in these last months.

"Well, it's a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened. Till today I said Mohali was my best T20 innings. Then I got 82 off 52, today I got 82 off 53. Both are just as special.

"I will count this one higher because of the magnitude of the occasion and the situation we were in. All these months when I was struggling, you guys (the crowd) kept me going. Thank you so much," said Virat after his incredible knock in the team's big-ticket tournament opener.

Terming the game, the "best match" of her life, Anushka said her husband had brought joy in people's lives on Diwali eve. "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love.

"Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling!! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say (sic)," she wrote alongside a series of pictures of her watching the match.

Many fans took to Twitter to "thank" Anushka after Virat scored a phenomenal unbeaten 82-run knock to anchor a chase of 160 which felt like a lost cause after the Men in Blue were scrambling to find a foothold at 31 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Even before they got married, the actor has often been subjected to trolling and abuse on social media whenever the right-hand batter failed to put up an impressive number on the board. "The wife #AnushkaSharma. After everything you guys said about her she is here standing besides her husband," wrote a user. "Everyone say thank you to Anushka Sharma and Vamika Kohli," said another.

After their nerve-wracking win in their opener, India will next take on Netherlands on Thursday (Oct. 27).

Source: Inputs from PTI