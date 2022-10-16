T20 World Cup 2022: Adelaide Oval Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Capacity, Boundary Length, Stats

1. T20I matches in Adelaide Oval

A total of 5 T20I matches have been played at this venue so far. Australia were involved in all 5 of those and they have won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. As for India, the Men in Blue emerged winners on the lone occasion they played a T20I here.

2. Adelaide Oval T20I records

Highest total: 233/2 by Australia

Highest total, India: 188/3

Lowest total: 99/9 by Sri Lanka

Most runs: Aaron Finch: 190

Highest score: David Warner: 100

Highest score, India: Virat Kohli: 90

Most 6s: Aaron Finch: 8

Highest partnership: V Kohli / S Raina: 134

Most wickets: Adam Zampa, Shane Watson: 6

Best bowling: Shane Watson: 4/15

3 Adelaide Oval Pitch report

The venue uses drop-in pitches and it generally gives some amount of balance between bat and ball. But generally the Adelaide Oval pitch is viewed as a batsman friendly one among host of other pitches in Australia. The sub-continent batsmen too have fared well at Adelaide along with Sydney. But bowlers, especially the pacers can expect a decent pace and carry here, particularly so in the initial phase of the match.

4 Adelaide Weather

The day-time temperature sits around 20 degrees with it dropping further down as the day wears on. The spring time weather makes Adelaide a cool place to visit on this side of the year, and there could be some spells of rain too but not much as to disturb sporting activities or life in general.

5 Adelaide Oval Info

Established: 1871

Capacity: 54000

Host Association: South Australia

Average T20 score: 155

Adelaide Oval Boundary length: 68 M x 65 M