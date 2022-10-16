T20 World Cup 2022: Adelaide Oval Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Capacity, Boundary Length, Stats
Adelaide, October 15: Adelaide Oval is one of the best and scenic cricketing venues in Australia, harbouring rich history and tradition dating back to the 19th century.
The Adelaide Oval will spring to life soon when it stages the T20 World Cup 2022 matches across October and November.
So, here is a quick look at info about Adelaide Oval such as pitch report, weather in South Australia, T20I stats and previous matches. Dip in.
A total of 5 T20I matches have been played at this venue so far. Australia were involved in all 5 of those and they have won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. As for India, the Men in Blue emerged winners on the lone occasion they played a T20I here.
Highest total: 233/2 by Australia
Highest total, India: 188/3
Lowest total: 99/9 by Sri Lanka
Most runs: Aaron Finch: 190
Highest score: David Warner: 100
Highest score, India: Virat Kohli: 90
Most 6s: Aaron Finch: 8
Highest partnership: V Kohli / S Raina: 134
Most wickets: Adam Zampa, Shane Watson: 6
Best bowling: Shane Watson: 4/15
The venue uses drop-in pitches and it generally gives some amount of balance between bat and ball. But generally the Adelaide Oval pitch is viewed as a batsman friendly one among host of other pitches in Australia. The sub-continent batsmen too have fared well at Adelaide along with Sydney. But bowlers, especially the pacers can expect a decent pace and carry here, particularly so in the initial phase of the match.
The day-time temperature sits around 20 degrees with it dropping further down as the day wears on. The spring time weather makes Adelaide a cool place to visit on this side of the year, and there could be some spells of rain too but not much as to disturb sporting activities or life in general.
Established: 1871
Capacity: 54000
Host Association: South Australia
Average T20 score: 155
Adelaide Oval Boundary length: 68 M x 65 M