T20 World Cup 2022: Alzarri Joseph four-for helps West Indies register 31-run win over Zimbabwe

Hobart, Oct 19: Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder's sensational pace bowling helped West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs on Wednesday (October 19) here at Blundstone Arena. With a win in a virtual knock-out game in round one, the two-time champions stay afloat in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

After posting 153 for seven after electing to bat first, the Nicholas Pooran-led side bundled Zimbabwe out for 122 in 18.2 overs as Joseph picked up a four-for. While all-rounder Holder returned with a three-for.

Sikandar Raza show all over again

Despite losing opener Kyle Mayers early, West Indies started well as Johnson Charles and Evin Lewis shared a crucial partnership for the second wicket. However, with the introduction of spin, the floodgates were opened for the batting side as a flurry of wickets started going down.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza did the bulk of the damage, ending with figures of 3/19 in his four overs. He broke the stand between Lewis and Charles, with the wicket of the opener. Charles also departed for 45 after a mix-up with Rovman Powell, leading to a run-out.

West Indies found themselves struggling at 101/6, but a late flourish from Powell and Akeal Hosein allowed them to post a score of 153/7. Powell made 28, while Hosein was unbeaten on 23. Powell's 104-meter-long maximum over deep midwicket put everyone in awe as the ball went out of the ground.