T20 World Cup 2022: I want to be good while bowling with the new and old ball, says Arshdeep Singh

Melbourne, Nov 3: The Indian Cricket Team has always been on the lookout for a left-arm pacer who can bowl at the beginning and at the death in limited-overs cricket. With Arshdeep Singh, it looks like the Men In Blue have finally found a left-arm pacer who is reliable at both ends of the innings.

The Punjab pacer has fitted in comfortably with the team in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and has bowled some really crucial overs for Team India.

Specialising in death over yorkers, Arshdeep adds a new dimension to the Indian bowling line-up as well as provides them with a genuine left-arm swing option at the beginning of the innings. Arshdeep - who has been making rapid strides in cricket ever since he burst onto the scene with his impressive performances for his IPL franchise Punjab Kings - is always a picture of calmness and composure even in pressure situations, which has led him to get a lot of praise for his performances so far in the World Cup.

While interacting with Irfan Pathan exclusively on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', the cricketer spoke about how he prepares himself for big tournaments such as the T20 World Cup. "My focus was always on consistency. You cannot afford to give too many loose balls at the international level. I want to be good while bowling with the new ball and with the old ball. I want to pick wickets or control runs as per the need," Arshdeep said.

Advertisement

The youngster also credited India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey for helping him with his run-up which helped him become consistent in his line on the Australian pitches.

Arshdeep further added, "Paras Mhambrey worked with me on my run-up. He said, if I come straight, I will get more consistency with my line. You cannot afford bad lines on Australia wickets so I am putting efforts to come straight and I am able to see the results but I hope to do better."

The new 'Turbanator' in the Indian side also spoke about how he is acclimatising to the conditions in Australia and how he is trying to manage his length, he said, "Entire team prepared well for the World Cup. We reached Perth around one week before and worked on our lengths because everyone had different lengths. So while practicing we were able to figure out the lengths with bounce. I guess with good preparation we get good results."

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will now take on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match on Sunday (November 6) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG), where they defeated Pakistan in their tournament opener. It will be the last league match of the tournament and India will look to win it to book their semifinal berth in the tournament.