T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs New Zealand: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Captain and Vice Captain

Sydney, Oct 21: The opening game of the Super 12 stage in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be a repeat of the final of the previous edition as defending champions Australia take on New Zealand on Saturday (October 22) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The action from the qualifiers now shifts to the main draw from October 22 and fans are expected to throng the stadiums in big numbers from Saturday.

Aaron Finch-led Australian side looks strong despite being hit by some injury concerns and will start as favourites in the match against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand as the Aussies enjoy a superlative record over Blackcaps in their own backyard.

Injury to some of their players has forced Australia to reshuffle their squad in the showpiece event but they won't be too worried because the team has ample options and the fact that they are playing at home makes them favourites.

They've recently lost the services of their backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis due to injury and included in-form all-rounder Cameron Green, who will add another dimension to Australia's batting should he get a chance in the playing eleven.

However, they can't afford to take their Trans-Tasman rivals lightly despite enjoying a good record at home against them. The Kiwis have some of the T20 specialists in Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell in their batting line-up. The Kiwis also have the experience of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Adam Milne in their pace department. In the spin department, the Blackcaps have seasoned campaigners in Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner.

Here are Dream11 Tips for the match between Australia and New Zealand:

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Cameroon Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Pitch Conditions at SCG:

Good for batting and friendly for seam bowlers.

Average Score: 162

Dream11 Tips:

Team 1:

Batters: Martin Guptill, Tim David, David Warner, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Jimmy Neesham

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: David Warner

Team 2:

Batters: Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Phillips

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Michael Bracewell

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Match Details

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Timings: 12:30 PM IST

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar