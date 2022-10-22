T20 World Cup 2022: Australia vs New Zealand, Highlights, Player of the Match: Kiwis crush defending champions

Sydney, Oct. 22: Australia tough to beat at home? Well, the Kiwis proved otherwise, and how! New Zealand defied all odds and predictions as they handed Australia a crushing defeat in their own den to get the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 off to a cracking start.

It's been over a decade that the Kiwis have beat Australia in Australia. But that didn't look to trouble Kane Williamson's men on Saturday (Oct. 22). New Zealand began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a bang, as they handed defending champions Australia a crushing 89-run defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After being invited to bat first, New Zealand openers went hammer and tongs as they handed the Kiwis a strong start. Josh Hazlewood conceded the most expensive start by an Australian bowler in the opening over as he Finn Allen took him to task, hammering 14 off the first over.

As Allen effortlessly found the boundary ropes, Conway too joined the party, leaving the Australian bowlers helpless. But, Hazlewood, the no. 1 ranked T20 bowler, came back to make ammends, as he put the brakes on the Kiwis in the fifth over. Hazlewood uprooted Allen's stumps as the Kiwi opener departed after a blistering 42 off 16. Striking at 262.50, Allen's knock was studded with five boundaries and three maximums. Conway and Neesham's opening stand of 56 off 25 set the stage for a big total.

Though the runrate did dip following the opener's departure, Conway kept the Kiwis on track. The opener hammered an unbeaten 92 off 58, to guide New Zealand to the 200 mark. Jimmy Neesham (26), who finished the proceedings with a maximum, added 48 off 24 for the fourth-wicket as the Kiwis posted a challenging total in Sydney.

In reply, Australia crumbled from the onset. The hosts struggled to build partnerships as the Australian line-up fell like a pack of cards. Everything went the Kiwi's way as they shone with both bat and ball. Losing the hard-hitting David Warner for just 5, Australia never found their way back. Having lost their top three in the powerplay, Finch's men failed to get going. Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee led the attack with the ball as the mighty Australians were bowled out for 111 in 17.1 overs. Glenn Maxwell top-scored for the hosts with a 20-ball 28.

While Santner and Southee both pocked three wickets each, Trent Boult picked up two. Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi accounted for a wicket each as Australia began their title-defence on the losing note. The win was a special one for the Kiwis as they not only downed the defending champions in emphatic fashion, they did it in Australia.

Here are the post-match highlights, awards, player of the match, captain's comments of the Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Super 12 match:

Player-of-the-Match: Devon Conway

Devon Conway (PoM): Special performance by the boys. Credit to Finn, how he started, got the momentum for us. It's pretty special, young guy and fearless. I've seen him do it time and time again. The way Finn plays, sort of complements my game. The surface is really good to bat on. I felt timing the ball would give me the best chance. Victory over Australia on any occasion is a big up for us.

Aaron Finch (Aus), Losing Captain: They were in front of the game the whole way and we were completely outplayed. He (Allen) just got off to a flyer. The net runrate took a hammering. We're playing Sri Lanka next. You've got to try and win the next four games, and also have a bit of luck your way.

Kane Williamson (NZ), Winning Captain: It was one of those days - an outstanding day! A lot of contributions throughout the game. Allen and Conway set it up and the bowlers did really well. It was great, everybody's got their roles. We know the quality of the Australian bowling line-up, so it was a good start