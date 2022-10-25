T20 World Cup 2022: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Highlights, Player of the Match, Comments: Stoinis powers Aus

In reply, Australia got off to a steady start, before losing opener Warner for early. At the end of the powerplay, the defending champions were trailing behind Lanka. While SL had posted 36/1 in the powerplay, Australia's score read 33/1.

Following the powerplay, Mitchell Marsh hammered Hasaranga for 15, but fell in the very next over. Glenn Maxwell coming in at No. 4 took right off as he raced to 22 off just 6. In the tenth over, Maxwell hammered Hasaranga for 19 runs to put the pressure back on Lanka. After lagging in the powerplay, a couple of overs later Australia was in charge as they reached 85/2 after ten overs.

Karunaratne put the brakes with Maxwell's wicket. After sub Bandara dropped captain Finch on the first delivery of the 13th over, he picked up a superb catch on the very next delivery as Maxwell departed after a quickfire 23 off 12. But despite losing Maxwell, Australia cruised towards the win. Looking to give their runrate a boost, Marcus Stoinis single-handedly took control of the game as he raced to 46 off 15, bringing up his fifty off just 17 deliveries.

Stoinis who raced to 53 off just 17 deliveries, hammered four boundaries and five sixes to score the fastest fifty for Australia in T20I cricket. Playing in front of his home crowd, Stoinis' innings was studded with four boundaries and six sixes. Both Australia and Sri Lanka have won one and lost one in the Super 12 stage now.

Here are the match comments, player of the match, post-match presentation highlights of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match Super 12 match in Perth on Tuesday:

Player-of-the-Match: Marcus Stoinis (59n.o off 18)

Marcus Stoinis (Aus): Ronny told me to have a look at the quicks, and if I felt comfortable then to have a got at the spinners. Once I got in, the plan was to just get going. To be honest, I was really nervous going in today, playing in home, in front of a lot of family and friends. Mentally I was fresh, I took some time out due to the side strain, but good so far. We played here against England, it was a beautiful wicket. This did look like it was doing a little bit more, especially against the new ball. It's probably the best ground in Australia - if not the world, it's my home ground. We wrapped this game up and we're looking forward to playing England at MCG. They're obviously good. We did our homework here and we'll do our homework again, rest up and take it from there.

Aaron Finch (AUS), Winning Captain: Very happy! Obviously my innings was unusual. It was poor - just couldn't hit the ball. But I thought the way we approached with the bat was fine. We knew four or five overs with the ball, with Kumara nipping it around - was seaming a long way there - so if we could get through that none or one down then it was going to be really important to set up the back end of the innings. It would have been nice if I could have kicked in earlier and made the chase a bit easier. But all in all pretty clinical, with the ball as well. It was tough, it's such a big ground. It's nice to get two points. (Stoinis) Very special innings. Walking out to bat and you have that intent - that's special. When you walk out and you have that presence at the crease, that's half the battle in T20 cricket. When you have the skill and the strength that he's got, it's a pretty good combo. (England next) It's always a great event. Any format of the game, anywhere in the world, it's pretty special. We're looking forward to it.

Dasun Shanaka (SL), Losing Captain: We started really well and finished well. The middle phase we didn't get going and fell 15-20 runs short. (Fitness) The fast bowlers weren't well prepared, coming in after injury. So that's the reason I think they're getting injured most of the times. It was really tough with the new ball. It's too hard to get going. Even Finch struggled with the new ball. It was the latter mark that played really well. (Rate team's performance) Maybe 5 of 4.