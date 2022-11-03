T20 World Cup 2022, PAK vs SA: Babar Azam gets trolled by netizens for consistent poor performance

Sydney, Nov 3: Pakistan's batting mainstay and captain Babar Azam's lean patch in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 continues as the right-handed batter was dismissed cheaply in the must-win game against South Africa on Thursday (November 3) here at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Babar came into the match on the back of three consecutive low scorers in the ongoing Super 12 stage. Fans hoped the right-handed batter will break the shackles at the batting-friendly Sydney track and give Pakistan a solid start in the powerplay in a must-win game against the Proteas.

Azam came into the tournament on the back of some solid performances in the shortest format of the game. The exceedingly talented batter slammed a T20I century in a match against England at home during the seven-match series. He slammed a couple of fifties in the triangular series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

However, in the showpiece event, Babar's form suffered a massive beating in the multi-nation tournament. He has amassed just 14 runs off 30 deliveries in four league games in the matches he's played in the league stage in Group 2. Against India, Babar was dismissed for a golden duck and Pakistan lost that game by 4 wickets.

Against Zimbabwe, Babar failed to perform at the top and was dismissed for a nine-ball 4 in the run chase and his team lost by a slender 1-run margin.

Against Netherlands, Babar had only posted 4 runs off five deliveries on the board before getting dismissed. Pakistan won that game.

In the big and must-win game against South Africa, the right-handed batter - who is being hailed as one of the modern-day legends - Babar spent some time in the middle and faced 14 deliveries before playing another loose shot off Lungi Ngidi. The mistimed shot went towards the mid-on region and an alert Kagiso Rabada took a spectacular catch to bring a premature end to another of his knocks.

Babar averages 3.5 in this edition of the tournament and has scored at a strike rate of 46.67 in all four innings he's batted.

The fans on social media weren't pleased with his batting and expressed their anger against the Pakistan skipper.