T20 World Cup 2022: Brett Lee backs Australia to defend title, but guards against slow start

Bengaluru, October 22: Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee reckons his country can win back-to-back ICC T20 World Cups, but has warned that a slow start will prove counter productive.

Australia generally have been known to be slow starters. For the records, Australia did not start well at the inaugural edition in 2007, with their first game ending in five-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe.

They recovered to make the semifinals and their turbulent relationship with T20 continued with a group-stage exit in 2009.

The Kangaroos were well beaten by rivals England in the 2010 final and reached the semifinals in 2012.

It looked like they had been left behind by the rest of the world when they failed to navigate the Super 10 in both 2014 and 2016 but a rousing run to the final last year wiped the slate clean.

"The last thing you want is to find yourself playing catch-up after the opening game. We saw that happen to India last time, and I had my own experience of it back in 2009. Then it was Chris Gayle and the West Indies who put us behind the eight ball, an outing at the Oval I would rather forget!

"So the key will be to hit the ground running in that opener and then to play with a bit more freedom thereafter," Lee wrote in his column for ICC.

Though, Australia have retained the nucleus of the team which won the ICC T20 World Cup held in the UAE in 2021, a couple of new faces like Tim David and Cameron Green have made the cut.