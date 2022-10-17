T20 World Cup 2022: Brisbane Cricket Ground Pitch Report, Capacity, Boundary Length, Weather Forecast, Stats
Brisbane, October 17: Gabba. It is an iconic name in cricketing folklore as several memorable performances were produced at this venue over the years.
Now, as the Brisbane Cricket Ground set to host the T20 World Cup 2022, the fans will be hoping for some more of those magical moments.
Here’s then some Gabba nuggets like T20I record, average score, capacity, weather and pitch report ahead of the global extravaganza.
So far, 6 T20Is have been played at this venue and Australia have won 5 of them while losing 1 to West Indies. India have played 1 match here and lost that T20I to Australia.
Highest total: 209/3 by Australia
Highest total, India: 169/7
Lowest total: 114 all out by South Africa
Most runs: David Warner: 142
Most runs, India: Shikhar Dhawan: 76
Highest score: Damien Martyn: 96
Highest score, India: Shikhar Dhawan: 76
Most 6s: Damiem Martyn: 5
Most wickets: Adam Zampa: 5
Most wickets, India: Kuldeep Yadav: 2
Best bowling: Mitchell Starc: 4/20
Best bowling, India: Kuldeep Yadav: 2/24
Highest Partnership: D Warner / S Smith: 117
Highest Partnership, India: R Pant / D Karthik: 51
The Gabba pitch is a place where the pacers often love to roll their arms as this piece of realty offers them good, consistent bounce and carry, more so in the initial phase. For the same reason, the batsmen too like this venue because they can trust the bounce and play the shots and good outfield offers excellent value to their shots too.
The weather in Brisbane in October-November is moderate compared to their summer. The temperature often stays around a calmer 25 degrees and the days are quite sunny without being oppressive. The evenings and night might see a drop in temperature to cooler 17 to 20 degrees. There could be short spells of rains as well during these two months.
Established: 1895
Capacity: 42000
Host Association: Queensland
Boundary length: 82x72 M
T20 Average score: 168