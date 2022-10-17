T20 World Cup 2022: Brisbane Cricket Ground Pitch Report, Capacity, Boundary Length, Weather Forecast, Stats

Brisbane, October 17: Gabba. It is an iconic name in cricketing folklore as several memorable performances were produced at this venue over the years.

Now, as the Brisbane Cricket Ground set to host the T20 World Cup 2022, the fans will be hoping for some more of those magical moments.

Here’s then some Gabba nuggets like T20I record, average score, capacity, weather and pitch report ahead of the global extravaganza.