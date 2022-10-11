Bengaluru, October 11: The T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia will start with round 1 group stage double-header on Sunday (October 16) at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

The show-piece tournament will see 16 teams compete for the coveted title. In the round 1 group stage, 8 teams divided into two groups of 4 will play in single round-robin matches with group winner and runner up progressing to the Super 12, which is already occupied by 8 other teams.

As for the groupings of round 1, Sri Lanka have been drawn in Group A with Namibia, Netherlands and UAE, while West Indies are in Group B with Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

In the Super 12, twelve teams will be divided into two groups of six with the top two from each group after single round-robin matches reaching the semifinal. The winner of the semifinals will clash in the final.

The eight teams already in the Super 12 are - Australia, New Zealand, England and Afghanistan in Group 1, while India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa are in Group 2.

The round 1 group stage starts on October 16 and concludes on October 21 with the Super 12 starting on October 22 and concluding on November 6. The semifinals will take place on November 9 and 10 followed by the final on November 13.

Here is all you need to know about the date, time and telecast information for T20 World Cup 2022: