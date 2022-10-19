T20 World Cup 2022: England pacer Reece Topley ruled out due to ankle injury

Brisbane, Oct 19: In a massive blow to the England cricket team, their key pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to an ankle injury.

The left-arm pacer rolled his ankle during a fielding drill ahead of England's warm-up win over Pakistan at the Gabba. The tall pacer was doubtful for his team's tournament opener against Afghanistan but his absence from the tournament will come as a huge setback to the Jos Buttler-led side.

Topley featured in all three of England's matches in the recent T20I series win over Australia and played four of the seven games in the 4-3 series win in Pakistan.

He was to be assessed before England's Group 1 opener against Afghanistan at Perth Stadium but the results came negative, ruling him out of the showpiece event. He will have to undergo surgery for the nasty injury.

The quick made an impressive return to the international stage after fears his career could be over due to back injuries. Since his return, the 28-year-old has been one of the best bowlers for England in the white-ball format and the team will certainly feel the absence of an in-form bowler Down Under. He has picked up 14 wickets in 11 T20Is in the year 2022.

England haven't named Topley's replacement yet but Tymal Mills and Richard Gleeson are said to be front runners to replace him.

England will face a qualifier in their second World Cup match next Wednesday, then face hosts Australia two days later.

England aren't the only side to suffer such setbacks. Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, suffered a big blow when their fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera sustained an injury against the UAE and was ruled out of the tournament.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also ruled out of the showpiece event due to a back injury, following which Mohammed Shami was named his replacement.